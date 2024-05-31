LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

LVMUY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVMUY

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 1.6 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $158.91 on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.6107 per share. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.