Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral Sells 9,083 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 2.05.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYFT. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lyft by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

