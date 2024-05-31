M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $200.00

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 199.90 ($2.55), with a volume of 341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190 ($2.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 172.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.61. The company has a market cap of £25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,230.77%.

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

