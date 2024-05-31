Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.96 and last traded at $48.70. 61,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 359,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Main Street Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

