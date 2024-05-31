Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBUU. Raymond James lowered shares of Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 234,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.73 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.41. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Further Reading

