Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $9.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.14. 22,136,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,223,496. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,958.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,774,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $64,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,958.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 137,138 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

