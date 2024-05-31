Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $91.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.60. 8,544,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,080,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

