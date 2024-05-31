Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.240-0.340 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.24-0.34 EPS.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.05.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.85. 14,332,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,145,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.18, for a total transaction of $2,075,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,495,183.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,522,055 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

