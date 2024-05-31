Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Down 10.8%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $67.88 and last traded at $68.52. 14,317,842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 13,148,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.85.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 532.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

