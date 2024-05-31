McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $563.92 and last traded at $562.74. Approximately 100,998 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 710,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $560.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Get McKesson alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $540.65 and a 200-day moving average of $505.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in McKesson by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 1.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.