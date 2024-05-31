Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 363,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 38,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 46,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,756,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,788,232. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

