Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading 4.3% Higher

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €1.27 ($1.38) and last traded at €1.22 ($1.33). Approximately 189,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.17 ($1.27).

The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €1.59.

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

