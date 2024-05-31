Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 186.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Price Performance

MDIBY opened at $15.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.52. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $16.71.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

