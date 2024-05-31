Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $57.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.08. Merus has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Merus by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Merus by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merus by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Merus by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 774,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 180,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

