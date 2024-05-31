Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $194,752.40 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,911 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,317,255.35.

On Friday, May 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.93, for a total transaction of $218,505.70.

On Friday, April 26th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60.

On Friday, April 19th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.18, for a total transaction of $245,578.20.

On Friday, April 12th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50.

On Friday, April 5th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.51, for a total transaction of $253,089.90.

On Monday, April 1st, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $238,507.50.

On Friday, March 22nd, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $248,430.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.25, for a total transaction of $239,242.50.

On Friday, March 8th, Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.32, for a total transaction of $251,526.80.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $467.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.45 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 64,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,549,000. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.