Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Ventum Cap Mkts

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT MTA opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTA. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,502,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after acquiring an additional 750,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

