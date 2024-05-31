Meter Governance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $180,807.98 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $37.29 million and $180,807.98 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

