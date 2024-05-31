MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 154.6% from the April 30th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MGOL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 468,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,981. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. MGO Global has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. MGO Global had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 420.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

