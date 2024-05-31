MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Stock Price Up 6.4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.86. 324,347 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 423,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of -2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $41.85.

The MicroSectors Gold Miners -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (GDXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXD was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

