Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.65

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.65 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 166520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIGO

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%.

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.