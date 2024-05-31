Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) CEO Thomas D. Logan Sells 7,500 Shares

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $81,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,544,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,768,024.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE MIR opened at $10.88 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirion Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

