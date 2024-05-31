Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Buys £140.06 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones purchased 47 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £140.06 ($178.88).

Mitchells & Butlers Trading Up 1.5 %

MAB opened at GBX 307.50 ($3.93) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.58. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 194.80 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 313.50 ($4.00). The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,392.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAB. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 325 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.70) to GBX 340 ($4.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 307.50 ($3.93).

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

