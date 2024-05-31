MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $353.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,753,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,718,000. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

