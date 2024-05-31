MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $458.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.29.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $79.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.28. The company had a trading volume of 9,217,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.76. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $225.25 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $91,915,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 109.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after acquiring an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.