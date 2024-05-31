MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Truist Financial

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $475.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $310.00 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $275.76 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 46.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 52.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

