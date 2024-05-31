MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $77.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.12. 3,876,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $355.70 and its 200-day moving average is $391.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $225.25 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MDB. Bank of America cut their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MongoDB from $480.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $404.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDB

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.