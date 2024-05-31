Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.47

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 441787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Monro Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $707.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $310.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Monro by 1,375.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Monro by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 129,700.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

