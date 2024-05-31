Morgan Stanley Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $46.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 1.2 %

FE stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.73.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

