Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,509,303.18 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $1,509,303.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,668,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,504,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Price Performance
MORN opened at $287.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $316.05.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.
Morningstar Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Morningstar
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Morningstar
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Morningstar
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.