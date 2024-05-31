Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,509,303.18 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $1,509,303.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,668,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,504,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MORN opened at $287.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07 and a beta of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $316.05.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,552,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,981,000 after buying an additional 75,275 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $9,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,693,000 after acquiring an additional 68,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Morningstar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,957,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth $3,961,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MORN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

