Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,685,342.04 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,869 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.16, for a total transaction of $1,685,342.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,662,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,850,679. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $288.25. The company had a trading volume of 168,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,828. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $316.05. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.16 and a 200-day moving average of $288.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $542.80 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

MORN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Morningstar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,007,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,055,000 after purchasing an additional 380,391 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $81,798,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $85,814,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $52,293,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3,164.9% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 129,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 125,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

