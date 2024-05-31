Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 1,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 4,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that provides banking services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and affluent individuals. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.
