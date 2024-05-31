Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.19% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 24,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,910. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14.
Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.
