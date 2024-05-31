Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.19% from the stock’s current price.

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 24,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,910. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. The company has a market cap of $580.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Movado Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Movado Group

About Movado Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 1,246.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.