Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MWA. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

