Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,037,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,972,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 241,190 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

