Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading 16.7% Higher

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.55. Approximately 2,037,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,972,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.
Mullen Automotive Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
