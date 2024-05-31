Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $8.45.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
