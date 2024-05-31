Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $52.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,145,642. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 156,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 96,205 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $3,143,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

