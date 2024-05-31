Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Rowan E. Chapman Sells 4,856 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 4,856 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $529,741.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,995.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Natera Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NTRA stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.12. 674,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,965. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $110.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.51.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,970,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,654,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,203,000 after buying an additional 887,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,930,000 after buying an additional 865,404 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 289.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 850,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,258,000 after buying an additional 632,047 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,971,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $687,280,000 after buying an additional 588,147 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
