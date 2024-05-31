National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF)

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timbercreek Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Timbercreek Financial’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TF. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price target on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

TF opened at C$7.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.24. Timbercreek Financial has a 52 week low of C$5.74 and a 52 week high of C$7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 110.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.23 million. Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

