National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $38.71.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 2,352.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

