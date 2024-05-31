National Bankshares Raises Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$78.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.09.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 4.0 %

TSE CM traded down C$2.79 on Friday, hitting C$66.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,018. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$66.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.10. The firm has a market cap of C$62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

