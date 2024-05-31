nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.6 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.

nCino Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $30.11 on Friday. nCino has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.58 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NCNO

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $36,314,396.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,185,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,185,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.