NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.800-7.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.80-7.00 EPS.

NetApp Stock Down 0.9 %

NetApp stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.50. 3,647,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,057. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.69.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

