New Republic Capital LLC Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New Republic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 74,950.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $5,314,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $8.04 on Thursday, reaching $460.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,608. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $459.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $447.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total transaction of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

