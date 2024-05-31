New Republic Capital LLC Sells 4,355 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

New Republic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,355 shares during the quarter. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HDV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.00. The company had a trading volume of 337,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,593. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.05. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.46 and a 52 week high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

