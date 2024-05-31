New York Life Insurance Co. Sells 626,509 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

New York Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626,509 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 25.1% of New York Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. New York Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.36. 3,387,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130,795. The firm has a market cap of $435.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $489.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.94 and a 200 day moving average of $454.35.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.