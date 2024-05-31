NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Trading Up 1.8%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.21 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 36,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 36,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 296.17, a current ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $246.12 million, a P/E ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.40%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 90.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 39.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 111,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 250,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Stories

