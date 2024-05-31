Nexteer Automotive Group (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Nexteer Automotive Group Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Nexteer Automotive Group



Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, a motion control technology company, develop, manufacture, and supply advanced steering and driveline systems to original equipment manufacturer worldwide. It offers electric power steering (EPS) products, which includes column assist electric power steering, intermediate shafts, EPS rack and pinion gears, single and dual pinion assist, and rack-assisted EPS, modular power pack, steer-by-wire, EPS remanufacturing, and automated steering actuator, as well as availability, output, and modular EPS.

