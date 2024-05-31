NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after purchasing an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after buying an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,905,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,717,000 after buying an additional 449,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,619,828. The company has a market cap of $162.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.