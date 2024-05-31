NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 0.6%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 21,830,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 56,926,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in NIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 33.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 63,491 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NIO by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 46,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

