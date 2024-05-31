Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Up 50.3% in May

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nomura by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nomura by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $5.83. The stock had a trading volume of 496,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.69. Nomura has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $6.62.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

